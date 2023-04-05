Dickerson, Newman, Hill homer in run-rule victory over Cleveland Central Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

You get a run, you get a run, everybody gets a run.

That’s what it felt like for Lafayette on Tuesday as 10 different Commodores came around to score in a 14-1 victory over Cleveland Central on the road.

The ‘Dores (15-7-1, 8-0 Region 2-5A) put together the thrashing of a lifetime in the victory, using a huge nine-run third inning to secure the run-rule victory.

Email newsletter signup

The game was tied at 1-1 entering the inning before Trevor Dickerson launched a grand slam to clear the bases and give Lafayette a 5-1 advantage.

The Commodores weren’t done with the inning however as they plated another runs on a sacrifice bunt by centerfielder Hayden Hicks and an RBI double by third baseman Brody Breithaupt before catcher Carter Newman and designated hitter Radley Hill blasted back-to-back homers to put Lafayette up 10-1.

A bases-loaded walk issued to Logan Caldwell in the fifth put the ‘Dores up by double-digits and triggered put the mercy rule into effect.

Junior Aleck Farmer wrapped things up in the bottom of the inning, finishing off a complete-game performance as he finished his night with seven strikeouts while surrendering just one run on four hits.

Lafayette will have the rest of the week off before returning to action next Tuesday as they host South Panola before traveling to Tupelo to take on the Golden Wave Thursday.