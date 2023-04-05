Late Deputy honored with road name Published 8:00 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors honored the late Henry “Pug” Wortham on Monday night by changing County Road 204 to “Mr. Henry “Pug” Wortham Road.”

Wortham was Lafayette County’s first African American Deputy under Sheriff Buddy East starting in 1972. Wortham’s duty lasted until the year 2000. In August of 2008, Wortham passed away.

To honor his legacy, his family and five children pushed for this road change name to be made.

After meeting Supervisor David Rickard at her place of work and speaking to Sheriff Joey East, the youngest daughter Lakesha Wortham is excited to see this change finally happening.

“He was a very good man and was very dedicated to his job,” Wortham said in regards to her father. “It leaves us numb and happy, we knew it could happen but we didn’t know it could happen this fast. We are overwhelmed, excited and happy. The tears those saw last night were tears of joy.”

At the meeting, daughters Elaine Clark, Earnestine Wortham, and Lakesha Wortham were all in attendance for this honor. Wife Mary Wortham was also in attendance. They were able to take home a duplicate of the road signage.

“With his great record of service and knowing that he was the first African American Deputy and did an outstanding job, we decided to memorialize the entire road, to Mr. Wortham,” Supervisor Rikard said.