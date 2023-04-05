Oxford moves closer to region title with win over Tupelo Published 10:59 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Oxford baseball secured a key victory on Tuesday when they down rival Tupelo 8-2 to move within one victory of their third consecutive region title.

The Chargers (15-7, 6-1 Region 1-6A) enjoyed another strong performance on the mound from sophomore Barrett Kamman, who surrendered two runs on nine hits while striking out seven in a complete-game performance.

The young southpaw has put together a solid season thus far, posting a 3.00 ERA in 37.1 inning while racking up 38 strikeouts.

Email newsletter signup

Junior shortstop Reid Kent also continued to excel as he recorded a pair of hits, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the first that gave Oxford an early lead.

The strong outing marked his sixth consecutive multi-hit game as he continues to strike fear in the hearts of opposing pitchers in region play.

The slick-fielding infielder is now 15-for-23 in his last six games with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 16 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Junior Thomas Rayburn and senior Hayden Campbell also recorded multi-hit games for the Chargers as Rayburn drove in two runs with a pair of RBI singles while Campbell recorded an RBI triple in the third and an RBI single in the sixth.

Oxford will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to Tupelo to face the Golden Wave on the road before returning home for the series finale on Friday.