Region 1-6A tennis tournament postponed due to rain

Published 9:45 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford’s Ben Campbell plays against Madison Central in high school tennis in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)

Oxford tennis will have to wait a little longer to find out who will qualify for state after the Region 1-6A individual tournament scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to rain.

The Chargers are now set to travel to Tupelo on Tuesday for the tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the state individual tournament later this month.

They also kick off their team playoffs next week with Clinton coming to town on Monday. The two teams will square off at the FNC Tennis Center starting at 2 p.m.

Oxford clinched their 18th consecutive district championship this year to secure a first-round bye in the team competition, going undefeated in region play and capping off the season with a 7-0 sweep of Grenada on March 30.

