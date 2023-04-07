Empty Bowls returning to Oxford in February 2024 Published 2:00 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

The Oxford Food Pantry announced the return of Empty Bowls on Monday, resuming the annual fundraiser after a brief hiatus.

The event is set to return to Oxford in February 2024 as rising food costs continue to put pressure on food pantries across the country.

“Our food costs continue to rise and our client numbers are also increasing, so it is vital that the upcoming Empty Bowls is a great success,” said Pantry representative Monte Ochs.

Participants will be presented with a bowl of their choice and also will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of soups from local restaurants.

The Pantry is asking local potters to contribute bowls to the community event, encouraging artists to use unique designs and shapes.

“We are in need of over 1,000 bowls and you may be creative with your design, glaze and shape,” Ochs said. “It should be the size of a regular soup bowl and glazed for eating.”

For more details contact Ochs at 704-763-8446.