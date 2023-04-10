Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for April 10
Published 3:00 pm Monday, April 10, 2023
4 accidents
4 agency assists
3 alarms
4 animal complaints
1 residential burglary (CR 302)
2 civil matters
5 disturbances
7 follow ups
2 harrassments
1 information
1 petit larceny
3 reckless driving
8 road obstructions
1 simple assault
26 service calls
4 suspicious activity
2 suspicious persons
1 traffic complaint
9 transports
2 unauthorized use of a vehicle
4 welfare concerns
6 service process
Arrests:
1 possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
1 possession of paraphernalia
1 harassing phone calls warrant
1 sell of schedule 1 drug