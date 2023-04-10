Lisa Meierhoefer Primeaux Published 12:24 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

A memorial gathering for Lisa Meierhoefer Primeaux was held Friday, April 14, 2023 from 10:00 until 12:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Lisa Meierhoefer Primeaux died April 8, 2023. She was 73. She was a good person, kind to all and especially the disadvantaged. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Lisa was a Life Member of the Ole Miss Alumni Association and tailgated in the Grove for many years with close friends from around Mississippi. She was a retired registered nurse and Certified Lactation Consultant who advocated for nursing mothers and babies, standing up at times to outdated doctors. Lisa loved to travel and had been to 21 countries. She enjoyed getting to know people of different cultures and enjoying their food and customs. She was an outspoken, staunch Democrat and stood by her beliefs even in the face of criticism and ridicule. During her illness she treasured the friends who visited, kept in touch, sent flowers and cards, and showed how much they cared. In her last months she missed her pottery sisters and the Deep Club. Lisa loved and was devoted to her family. She leaves behind her husband Larry, daughter Aimée of Shady Side, MD, son Paul of Asheville, NC, son Mark of Boston, MA, and grandchildren Nola Primeaux Dunnaway and Baxter Primeaux Dunnaway. The family wishes to thank especially Drs. Dru Denison and Matt Cassell of Anderson Hospital, Dr. Chris Anderson of UMMC, Harper Hospice, and Home Instead. Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.