OPD giving free headlight cleanings Published 11:31 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Oxford Police Department will host a “Light Up the Night” event on April 26 providing 10-minute free headlight cleanings at The Pantry parking lot located right next to the police department building.

The cleanings will begin at 5 p.m. and will continue for an hour and half.

Three years ago at the first event, about 80 people showed up to get their headlights cleaned. In October of last year police helped clean more than 50.

Email newsletter signup

Oxford Police Officer Blake Horton put together the event.

“We love to give back to the people,” Horton said. “There’s a lot of dirty headlights out there and people can’t see and they run me off the road, so I thought ‘let’s just clean them’.”

Horton says this cleaning event can help decrease the number of wrecks and allow people to see other cars, pedestrians, and deer better. Instead of having sleepy car headlights, Horton’s goal is give Oxford drivers the opportunity to see the road better.

The headlight cleaning process removes oxidation off the lens and then a clear coat spray is put on them to help maintain cleanliness for about a month.

For any questions about the event, call Officer Horton at 662-232-2400. The Pantry parking lot is located on Molly Barr Road.