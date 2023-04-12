The Oxford Eagle To Hold Off The Square Health Fair Next Week Published 4:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Oxford Eagle will hold the first Off The Square Health Fair on Wednesday, April 19 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in the parish hall from 9 a.m until noon. Presenting sponsors for the event are Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, Communicare, Oxford Orthopaedics and Roberts Wilson. The event is free to attend.

“Helping people connect in-person to health care resources was something we had wanted to do for a while,” said Rebecca Alexander, publisher of The Oxford Eagle. “This in an opportunity to connect with heath care professionals in the community and get to know more about their services and is an extension of our annual Good Health publication focused on health living.”

Among the providers who will be represented at the event include, Baptist Hospital North Mississippi, Communicare, Oxford Orthopaedics, Roberts Wilson, One Care, North Mississippi Primary Care Health, Campbell Clinic, The Vein Center, Green Spot Wellbeing, Oxford Treatment Center, Beau Ridge, The Magnolia, and many more.

Light refreshments will be served. Parking is limited, but there is free parking downtown in the parking garage.