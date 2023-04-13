Gallery: University of Life church hosts community baptism at Old Armory Pavilion Published 1:50 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The University of Life church hosted their first-ever community baptism event at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday.

Pastors Dedrick Benson, Deona Benson and Kordarious Parker baptized 28 participants in recognition of Resurrection Weekend.

The church, which holds services at 10 a.m. on Sundays in the Powerhouse, plans on holding more baptism events in the future as they continue to expand.

For more information, follow the University of Life church on Facebook or visit universityoflifechurch.com.