Gallery: University of Life church hosts community baptism at Old Armory Pavilion
Published 1:50 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023
Vinyana Hall participates in a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Cathy Ivy participates in a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Genesis Carter participates in a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Pastor Dedrick Benson & Youth Pastor Kordarious Parker of the University of Life Church lead a prayer during a community baptism at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Adrian Jones participates in a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Shefarrah Jackson participates in a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Brandon Jackson participates in a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Pastor Deona Benson (front) embraces Shalandra Ards during a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Shalandra Ards (center) poses for a photo with pastors Dedrick Benson (left) and Deona Benson (right) after a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Shana Carter and Shalon Gillon socialize during a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Danielle Maury participates in a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
Pastor Dedrick Benson speaks during a community baptism hosted by the University of Life Church at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday, April 13. (Submitted Photo)
The University of Life church hosted their first-ever community baptism event at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday.
Pastors Dedrick Benson, Deona Benson and Kordarious Parker baptized 28 participants in recognition of Resurrection Weekend.
The church, which holds services at 10 a.m. on Sundays in the Powerhouse, plans on holding more baptism events in the future as they continue to expand.
For more information, follow the University of Life church on Facebook or visit universityoflifechurch.com.