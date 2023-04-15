Firefighters graduate Academy course Published 8:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

Firefighters Shane Arbuckle and Jordan Mclendon of the Oxford Fire Department graduated with Class 202 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.

The graduation was held Thursday morning in Jackson.

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics.

Email newsletter signup

The course exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7. The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department.

State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages conclude that firefighters, through their newly acquired skills and knowledge, will be an asset to the fire departments they represent. “We are excited to introduce our newest group of certified MS Firefighters. that will be tasked with protecting our communities all across our great state.” said Director Wages.