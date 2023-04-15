Historical Society meets Sunday Published 9:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

The public is invited to the Lafayette County Historical & Genealogical Society Meeting on Sunday, April 16, at 2:30 p.m. in the Genealogy Room of the Lafayette-Oxford Library.

The program will be given by Martha Coleman, Museum director of the Town Square Museum in Pontotoc. Her program will consist of the History and Heritage of the Chickasaw Nation as it pertains to North Mississippi.

Topics will be origin, interaction with the Spanish, French, English and Americans, village life, leaders and people of influence, and finally removal and migration of the Chickasaw.

The program will be based on fact, but also with legends and stories that have been passed down through the ages.