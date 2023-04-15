Lafayette Co. food service inspections Published 2:00 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 52 food service inspections in Lafayette County between March 16 and April 12 with a great majority (39) of the facilities receiving A grades. There were eight B grades and two C grades assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

Email newsletter signup

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk.

“B” grade means critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate. A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were: Lafayette Middle School, Bramlett Elementary, Little John’s, Super 8, Oby’s, Maharaja Indian Cuisine, Della Davidson Elementary, Oxford Chevron, Funky’s, Funky’s Bar, Oxford High School Cafeteria, SoLa (kitchen), SoLa (bar), Subway, Oxford Intermediate School, Oxford Middle School, McDonald’s, La Pearla Tapitia of Oxford, Huddle House, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Sonic Drive In, Oxford Health and Rehab Center, My Michelle’s, Paris Grocery, Central Elementary School, Little John’s Quick Stop, Mississippi State Veterans Home, McAlister’s Deli, Zaap, Kroger (Sushi), El Charro Mexican Grill and Bar, El Charro Mexican Grill and Bar (bar), Bim Bam Burger and Wings, Wing Stop, Oxford Early Childhood Center, Beau Ridge at Oxford Farms, Back Nine Oxford, Back Nine Oxford (bar), and Oxford Nutrition

Facilities receiving B grades were: Old Venice Pizza, Old Venice Pizza (bar), Krystal, Kabuki Sushi Bar and Japanese Steak House, The Golf House, Abner’s, The Sipp on South Lamar, and Jackson Ave Nutrition

Facilities receiving C grades were: Krystal received a C grade on March 27, later receiving a B grade on April 3. Abner’s received a C grade on March 20, later receiving a B grade on March 27.