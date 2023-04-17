Gillis, Shorter homer in Senior Night victory over West Union Published 9:03 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

Lindsey Gillis was scared to round second.

The junior third baseman had just got a hold of a pitch in the first inning of Oxford’s contest against West Union Monday, launching it high down the line in left to lead off the frame.

As she rounded first she saw the ball tip off the left fielder’s glove and roll to the wall. She immediately looked up at head coach Tabitha Beard, who enthusiastically gestured for Gillis to round second and head to third before sending her home as the Lady Eagles struggled to get it back on the infield.

“I was expected to be stopped by second base because normally I get to second and that’s how it stays,” Gillis joked. “When Beard told me to go home I didn’t think it was a good idea.”

When asked what was going through her head when she saw the sign from Beard, Gillis paused and looked around sheepishly before answering honestly.

“I was nervous. It was all her call, cause I was scared.”

The inside-the-parker tied the game after West Union took an early lead courtesy of an error in the top half of the inning, and Oxford quickly piled on as junior catcher Addy Shorter launched a line-drive home run over the wall in left two batters later to hang two more on the scoreboard.

The quick scoring outburst proved to be the difference as the Lady Chargers rode a two-hit gem from senior Madelyn Yon to a 4-1 victory on Senior Night.

Yon attacked hitters throughout the night, surrendering just one unearned run on two hits while walking four batters in a complete-game performance.

“I thought she threw balls at times when she needed to throw strikes but in the end she stepped up when we needed her to and that was big,” Beard said. “The goal was for her to go as long as she could and she did a great job finishing the game.”

Oxford improved to 12-9 with the victory and will now turn their attention to Lafayette as they close out the regular season against the ‘Dores before taking on Clinton in the first round of the playoffs this weekend.