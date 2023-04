Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for April 17 Published 10:26 am Monday, April 17, 2023

7 accidents

9 agency assists

2 alarms

3 animal complaints

2 civil matters

5 disturbances

2 domestic violence

1 harassment

6 information

1 juvenile complaint

1 malicious mischief

3 reckless driving

25 service calls

4 suspicious activity

2 suspicious persons

1 traffic complaint

2 transports

2 trespassing

5 welfare concerns

11 service process

Arrests:

1 DUI

1 possession of a controlled substance, no insurance & careless driving

1 no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, false ID information & failure to appear warrant

1 domestic violence