Morgan Wallen weekend concert traffic and parking tips Published 2:00 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

Country Music singer Morgan Wallen will perform two shows at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this weekend on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. This will be the first show to ever play at The Vaught and the concert is expected to bring show-goers in big numbers. Guest singer will be country music singer and songwriter HARDY.

Oxford residents and visitors will see changes in traffic areas, parking, and building access before, during, and after the shows this weekend.

Campus will operate similarly to home football games with checkpoints at each entryway. Whether visitors will be attending the concert or the LSU home baseball series, a parking permit is required. Faculty and staff members will be permitted to campus with a correct permit.

Email newsletter signup

Students with permits in residential areas will not have to worry, as those spots will remain available.

As far as access to campus buildings, buildings with access control will require a card to open and will not be open to the public. Offices and classrooms will remain locked with expectations to scheduled classes or workshops.

The Student Union will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and no outside food or drink will be allowed in. The Pavillion and its restaurants will be closed from April 21-24. All other campus dining options will operate with their regular weekend hours.

Before the concert, parking in Lot A (Athletics administration) and the Manning Center parking lot will be closed starting on April 16 for set-up and breakdown preparation.

On the designated concert dates, commuter permits or faculty and staff permits will not be valid for access on campus. As stated previously, student residential permits will have access to parking zones. Baseball goers with parking permits will be permitted to park in regular parking spots, however, students or visitors who don’t have this permit are encouraged to park off campus or consider carpool or rideshare options.

The Jackson Avenue Center parking lot will be open and shuttles will be running.

The city is encouraging regular Oxford residents to be aware of the traffic impact before and after the concert and regularly scheduled baseball games. The stadium gates for the concert will open at 4 p.m. with the shows starting at 5:30 p.m. on both concert dates.

No tailgating at The Grove is allowed.