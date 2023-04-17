“Off The Square Health Fair” this Wednesday

Published 5:33 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

By Staff Report

The Oxford Eagle will hold the first “Off The Square Health Fair”on Wednesday, April 19 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in the parish hall from 9 a.m until noon. Presenting sponsors for the event are Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, Communicare, Oxford Orthopaedics and Roberts Wilson. The event is free to attend.

There will be a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit sponsored by NMPHC and free blood pressure screenings.  Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi will provide blood pressure screenings, and will have representatives from Endocrinology, Sleep, Pulmonary Rehab and Cancer care on hand to answer questions.

Other providers at the event are Communicare, Oxford Orthopaedics, Roberts Wilson, One Care, North Mississippi Primary Care Health, Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, The Vein Center, Green Spot Wellbeing, Oxford Treatment Center,  Beau Ridge, The Magnolia, and many more.

“Helping people connect in-person to health care resources was something we had wanted to do for a while,” said Rebecca Alexander, publisher of The Oxford Eagle.  “This in an opportunity to connect with heath care professionals in the community and get to know more about their services and is an extension of our annual Good Health publication focused on health living.”

Light refreshments will be served provided by The Magnolia. Parking is limited, but there is free parking downtown in the parking garage.

