Cold Mountain author reads new work Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

International bestselling author Charles Frazier, whose novel Cold Mountain won the 1997 National Book Award for Fiction, read from his 5th novel, The Trackers, at Off Square Books on Thursday night. The former English professor also talked fondly about his first appearance at the Thacker Mountain Radio Show years ago and the pleasure of seeing author Larry Brown sitting in the fourth row. (Ben Williams)