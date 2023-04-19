FNB Oxford names Harper to General Counsel post Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

FNB Oxford Bank has named James Harper as General Counsel and Senior Vice President / CDFI Coordinator. He has practiced law in Oxford since 2010, where he recently served as managing partner of Harper, Little & McKenzie in Oxford.

Harper brings 25 years of experience in business and contract law, employment law, commercial and real estate transactions, estates, and civil litigation to the bank.

Prior to forming Harper, Little & McKenzie, James served as a founding partner of Stroud & Harper, P.C., in Southaven, where he specialized in employment, real estate, and civil litigation. Mr. Harper was also an associate at Weintraub, Stock, Bennett, Grisham & Underwood, a labor and employment management firm in Memphis.

Harper has a law degree from the University of Memphis, a master’s degree in Mediation and Conflict Resolution from Abilene Christian University, and bachelor of arts from the University of Mississippi. He is licensed to practice law in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas.

He has served on the Board of United Way of Oxford & Lafayette County, as well as other local boards and at his church in Oxford.

“I’m very excited to join the FNB team and am committed to its mission. FNB Bank has been a staple in this community for a very long time. Being a local guy who went to high school here, it’s especially exciting for me to think about working here and finding new ways to support our community,” Harper said.