Locals join Phi Theta Kappa at ICC Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Several area students are new members of Phi Theta Kappa chapters at Itawamba Community College.

Those who have joined the Upsilon Sigma chapter at the Fulton Campus include Alexis Dickinson of Batesville; Anna Gant of Courtland; and Bethany Land, Liana Logan, Dixon Webb, all of Oxford.

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for the two-year college. Its hallmarks are leadership, scholarship, fellowship and service. Members are afforded opportunities for personal and professional growth and to provide service to the community and society at large.