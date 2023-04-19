New minister at Fountain Anglican Church Installation service this Sunday Published 11:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Rev. Shuler Griffin will be installed as the minister of Fountain Anglican Church in Oxford on Sunday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m.

Bishop Alexander “Sandy” Greene of the Anglican Mission in the Americas will preside over the installation service.

Rev. Griffin, a native of the Mississippi Delta, graduated from Ole Miss in 1982 with a BBA and is currently in seminary at Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, PA.

Email newsletter signup

Griffin was ordained as a deacon in 2014 and became a priest in 2018. He spent many years in the insurance and financial services industry and has worked for Alpha Tau Omega Foundation for 15 years. Rev. Griffin helped found the church in 2007 and has been active and served as Rev. David Saunders’ assistant over the years and has led the church since Rev. Saunders’ departure in 2017.

All are welcome to attend this joyful service.