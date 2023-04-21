Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for April 21
Published 9:39 am Friday, April 21, 2023
2 accidents
3 agency assists
1 alarm
4 animal complaints
1 auto burglary
2 disturbances
3 grand larceny
1 harassment
1 information
3 reckless driving
34 service calls
1 suspicious vehicle
2 traffic complaints
4 transports
3 welfare concerns
4 service process
Arrests:
1 possession of methamphetamines, 2 counts of credit card fraud & 3 counts of auto burglaries
1 writ to take custody
1 failure to appear warrant