Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for April 21 Published 9:39 am Friday, April 21, 2023

2 accidents

3 agency assists

1 alarm

4 animal complaints

1 auto burglary

2 disturbances

3 grand larceny

1 harassment

1 information

3 reckless driving

34 service calls

1 suspicious vehicle

2 traffic complaints

4 transports

3 welfare concerns

4 service process

Arrests:

1 possession of methamphetamines, 2 counts of credit card fraud & 3 counts of auto burglaries

1 writ to take custody

1 failure to appear warrant