Lafayette girls claim region track title

Published 1:00 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Jake Davis

The Lafayette girls’ track and field team finished off a strong day at the Region 1-5A/6A meet with a district championship as they narrowly edged out Columbus for the title.

The Commodores scored at least one point in all but three events, topping the podium in the 4×200 meter relay, long jump, high jump, triple jump and pole vault.

Senior Zee Woodard stole the show for Lafayette, finishing atop the podium in the long jump and triple jump while coming away with a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles.

Junior Harmony Jackson also excelled for the Commodores as she helped three relay teams to second-place finishes and claimed the top spot in the high jump.

Lafayette now turns their attention to the North State meet, which will take place at the newly-renovated JPS Hughes Field in Jackson on Saturday, April 29.

