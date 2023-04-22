Ashley HomeStore makes wish come true Published 4:58 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

Staff Report

15-year-old Tristan of Tillatoba was gifted a bedroom makeover from Ashley HomeStore in Oxford on Wednesday, April 19. The teen lives with Lyphoblastic Lymphoma blood cancer and his dream of a room makeover was noted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was 13, Tristan Miller of Tillatoba was a special guest at the Ashley store where he learned his wish of a bedroom makeover was coming true.

Tristan shares a bedroom with his cousin making it an even more special wish the two can enjoy.

“This wish is so special to me, it’s not just about me, but it’s about my family, too, who has been here with me through it all,” said Tristan, now age 15.

Minutes after being informed his wish was granted, Tristan was led through the store alongside family members as he picked out stylish new beds and bedding, nightstands, dressers, and TV stand to create the ultimate relaxation space he’ll share with his cousin.

Rebecca Peech, community and engagement marketing specialist for Ashley in Mississippi, said helping Tristan is the ideal way to establish the new store’s commitment to the community.

“Giving back is part of our DNA and we couldn’t think of a better way than by welcoming Tristan and his family,” she said.

The new bedroom items will be delivered to Tristan’s Tillatoba home in the coming weeks.

Tristan, who enjoys cooking, also was gifted a surprise by John Currence, the James Beard award-winning chef, author, entrepreneur and owner of Oxford’s City Grocery Restaurant Group.

“When a wish comes true, it creates a sense of hope in a young person,” says Rachael Keyes,

senior director of development for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. “That feeling of hope is so important, particularly with a teenager facing a critical illness.”

Tristan enjoys playing Xbox, writing, cooking and reading. He aspires to be an electrician and to mentor children from challenging home environments.