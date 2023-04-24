Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for April 24

Published 3:00 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

By Staff Report

3 accidents
4 agency assists
5 alarms
6 animal complaints
1 residential burglary (HWY 30E)
2 deaths
1 disturbance
1 domestic violence
1 follow up
1 grand larceny
4 harassments
1 petit larceny
1 noise complaint
3 reckless driving
1 scam
2 unwanted subjects
11 service calls
2 suspicious persons
1 suspicious vehicle
6 transports
1 trespassing
7 welfare concerns

Arrests:
1 probation violation
1 domestic violence simple
1 possession of marijuana in a moving vehicle
2 careless driving & DUI
1 reckless driving, DUI, no proof of insurance
1 DUI

