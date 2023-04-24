Oxford Food Pantry to close for renovations Published 2:00 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

To the friends, volunteers and patrons of the Oxford Food Pantry:

A much needed and awaited expansion of our building will happen this summer. We are increasing our capacity to receive larger donations of canned, dry, refrigerated, and frozen foods.

The Oxford Food Pantry will not receive nor distribute food from the Molly Barr Road building from May 26th through September 6th. We are sorry for the inconvenience over the summer, but we are excited to know we will be back in normal operation before the holidays.

Oxford Food Pantry summer volunteers will be requested to assist with the giving of available food at a Mobile Food Pantry site sponsored by MidSouth Food Bank.

While this Mobile Food Pantry will be provided at various locations in the summer, the Oxford Food Pantry has received permission from the University to use a portion of the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot for one distribution per month.

This will be in front of the former JC Penney store.

Our summer volunteers will be distributing food off this mobile pantry food truck on June 7th, July 19th, and August 3rd.

Please check our Facebook page for updates on how to assist us on these scheduled dates.

We have published a listing of all Mobile Food Pantry locations in a separate notice to our clients and on Facebook.