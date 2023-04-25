Best of Oxford 2023 Voting Now Open Published 11:45 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

It is time to cast your vote for your favorite businesses, services and professionals in the Best of Oxford 2023 contest. It is a great way to support local businesses and recognize them for excellent service to the community.

The nomination phase took place March, with thousands of entries. Actual nominations were 30% greater than received in 2022. The top nominated in each category move to the voting round.

Voting for Best of Oxford 2023 began Saturday, April 22 and will end Sunday May 14. All voting is online at https://www.oxfordeagle.com/contest-best-2023/#//

The winners will be announced in the July/August edition of Oxford Magazine and will also be online on the Oxford Eagle website.

While many businesses have already been contacted, business owners can check the website to see if their business is included in the voting round.