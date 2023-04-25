OHS Envirothon teams sweep state Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Two teams of Oxford High School students brought home top honors at the Envirothon state competition earlier this month. The environmental science competition involves student teams rotating through stations about wildlife, forestry, soils, aquatic ecology, and a current issue that changes each year. Students must have a strong understanding of each topic and be able to identify a wide range of animals, trees, soil types, and aquatic invertebrates. They also prepare a presentation focused on the current issue, which this year was “Adapting to a Changing Climate.” The OHS Envirothon program is under the direction of teacher, Amy Rosen.

Earning first place overall and earning the highest scores in Wildlife, Aquatic Ecology, and Current Issue is YiPing Wang, Michelle Le, William Berry, Sneha Majumdar, and team captain Norah Bruce. This team will travel to New Brunswick, Canada in July to represent the state of Mississippi at the National Competition.

Earning second place overall and earning the highest scores in Forestry and Oral Presentation is Alex Ritchie, Meredith Walker, Juneau Claassen, Noah Amidon, and Megan Colley.