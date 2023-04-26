R&B singer Muddy Alexander headlines Oakland’s Yalo-Ribbon Festival Published 6:36 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Muddy Alexander, a blazing singer and songwriter from Taylor will provide Oakland’s Yalo-Ribbon Festival with a blend of blues, R&B, and classic soul May 13 in downtown Oakland on Oak, Hickory, and Holly Streets.

“Muddy’s high energy, gritty guitar and vocal performance will move you out of your seat,” said Stephanie Patterson, the festival’s music chair. “If you’re in the mood for some good blues and feel good R&B, you don’t want to miss this. He will be performing trackside at the railroad, so we’ve asked him to include a few railroad and train songs, so get ready to sway and sing along to things like Midnight Train to Georgia and City of New Orleans.”

The festival also features food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, railroad history and memories and Oakland’s Giant Cake Walk. Vendors should contact the festival chair, Luanne Taylor Brooks, at 662-688-3800.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. T-shirts and Cake Walk tickets will be sold on site.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10 a.m. – Festival Kick-off

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – arts and crafts booths

11 a.m.-noon – trackside event – railroad memories exhibit and the future of trains

Noon-1 p.m. – live music

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – food trucks

1:30-2 p.m. – Oakland’s Giant Cake Walk will consist of five rounds. Tickets are available

onsite at the Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce booth. Tickets are $5 per walk or $20 for

the five rounds of cake walk. Tickets must be purchased by 1:15 p.m. T-shirts are $15 each.