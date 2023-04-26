Registration now open for Boys & Girls Clubs summer program Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Parents looking for fun, learning, snacks and access to meals for their children during the summer break can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at Clubs located in Ripley, Tupelo, Oxford or New Albany. All summer programs will run from 8 AM to 5 PM beginning June 5 for youth 6-18 years of age. 5 year olds turning 6 within thirty days are eligible to attend.

Each year, the summer program is well attended by area youth and youth visiting families during summer months. Unit Directors are currently planning great activities, schedules and partnerships that will keep members active, safe and engaged.

Key program areas of Boys & Girls Clubs are – Education, Health & Wellness, Career Development, The Arts, Character & Leadership and Sports & Recreation; all of which will be targeted during the summer.

Registration is on a first come, first served basis. The summer fee for both Tupelo locations is $100. The summer fee for the Ripley and New Albany site is $75. The summer fee for the Oxford Unit is $125. Fees are pro-rated for siblings within the same household.

Membership applications may be downloaded at: www.bgcnms.org/join-a-club .

The application, required documentation and summer fee may be returned to local Clubhouses between 10 am and 6pm Monday -Friday.