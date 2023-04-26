William Wylie Coleman Published 12:26 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

William Wylie Coleman, 32, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Desoto. The funeral will be Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Oxford with Rev. Barrett Milner and Rev. Deb de Boer officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:00 A.M. at the church. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 P.M. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood, MS with Rev. Shuler Griffin officiating.

Wylie was born January 22, 1991, in Jackson, Mississippi. The family moved to Memphis/Germantown area while he was still an infant. Wylie attended Christ Methodist pre-school and Presbyterian Day School K-6th grade. From 7th -12th grade, he attended Memphis University School where he graduated in 2010. While growing up, Wylie was a member of Christ Methodist Church of Memphis, and he also regularly attended 2nd Presbyterian Church. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a youngster and had recently re-dedicated his life and his faith in Jesus.

Wylie excelled in all sports, a talent that was recognized in him when he was only 3 1/2 years old. He was especially active in competitive soccer and football. Wylie was on the Memphis University School’s High School State Championship football team for 2 consecutive years. As well as Wylie’s outstanding athletic endeavors, he maintained excellent grades and upon graduation, he went to The University of Mississippi. At Ole Miss, Wylie was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha where he was elected to serve as Executive Vice President of his fraternity.

Wylie was also an avid sportsman. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting, especially international hunting. He loved deep-sea fishing for billfish with the men of the family, and he also enjoyed snow skiing whenever he got the chance.

Wylie resided in Oxford, Mississippi. He was a founder and co-owner of King’s Grill House. He was a well-loved member of this community, and his absence will be a deep loss for the many lives that he touched during his brief 32 years of life. While we mourn his physical absence, we know with assurance that Wylie is with Jesus Christ his Lord.

Wylie is survived by his parents, Mary Katheryn King Coleman of Oxford, MS and Harry Raymond Coleman, Jr. of Cordova, TN; sister, Deanna Coleman Beckenholdt of Springfield, MO; brother, Harry Raymond Coleman III of Birmingham, AL; grandmother, Dora Bernice Wylie “D.B.” King of Ridgeland, MS; cousins, Brad, Joseph, Martha, Merrel, Helen, Anne Todd, Walter, Carolyn, Jake, Blaise, Lawson, Marlee, Searcy, Brian, Amy Lauren, Thomas, LIndsey and Kristen; and nieces and nephews, Haley, Caden, Carson, Hollis, Harrison, and Louise. He was predeceased by his grandparents James William King of Greenwood, MS, Harry Raymond Coleman and Marjorie Clower Coleman of Greenville, MS, and cousin Katherine Hobart Adams.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Wylie’s memory may be made to Oxford Animal Resource Center, 413 McElroy Drive, Oxford, MS 38655 or to First Presbyterian Church, 924 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655.