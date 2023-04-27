Apply May 1-15 to trap wild hogs Published 1:56 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced that May 1-15 is the timeframe to send applications to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP). All Mississippi counties are eligible.

“I encourage farmers and landowners who have experienced property damage due to these nuisance animals to submit an application for this program,” Gipson said. “Those who have previously participated in the Wild Hog Control Program have seen positive results.”

In Mississippi alone, wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damages annually. Through the WHCP, MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. MDAC provides the training necessary to use the traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.

A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application). Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success. One trap per 500-1,000 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.

Visit www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp for program guidelines, applications and additional information. Submit questions regarding the WHCP to Chris McDonald at chris@mdac.ms.gov.