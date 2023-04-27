David Torrent of Oxford receives MC award

Published 1:39 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Staff Report

David Torrent

CLINTON, MS – David Torrent of Oxford recently received the Senior Awards of Excellence in Leadership, which recognizes senior students who are distinguished by visionary leadership on campus and their vision of greatness. Students receiving this award may have shown leadership in a particular organization or department, or have served in various roles across campus.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more than three dozen countries.

 

