Deadly crash claims Oxford man Published 4:43 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

On Friday, April 21, at approximately 1:33 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded

to a fatal crash on Highway 305 in Desoto County.

A 2019 Kia driven by 71-year-old Betty B. Greer of Como traveled south on Highway 305

when it collided with a 2022 Honda motorcycle driven by 32-year-old William W. Coleman of

Oxford, who was traveling south on Highway 305.

William W. Coleman received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.