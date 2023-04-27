First Regional celebrates National Library Week Published 1:48 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

First Regional Library encourages all community members to visit their local library during

National Library Week, which runs through April 29, to explore all the things these libraries have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and

large print, to audiobooks and eBooks. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education,

and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures and

more.

First Regional Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, including the

Libby and Hoopla platforms for eBooks and audiobooks, HeritageQuest genealogy, Transparent

Language, Learn-a-Test and more.

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and

technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses and

entrepreneurs.

If you haven’t checked out your local library lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by for a visit

to celebrate with them during National Library Week through April 29. There will be activities for all

ages all week.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the

American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

First Regional Library has 14 branches and serves the counties of DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola,

Tate and Tunica in Northwest Mississippi.