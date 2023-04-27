MDOT hosts litter prevention and clean-up events Published 11:43 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

JACKSON, MISS. – In the weeks surrounding Earth Day, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) hosts several litter prevention and clean-up events around the state. Earth Day is recognized on April 22 each year to raise awareness of environmental issues.

In partnership with Keep Mississippi Beautiful, MDOT holds Trash Bash events across the state each year as part of the national Great American Cleanup campaign. Since 1989, the Trash Bash has drawn the public’s attention to the negative impact of roadway litter by allowing MDOT employees to step away from their normal duties for one day to pick up litter from highly visible areas. MDOT employees hope to set a good example by participating in this community event.

“MDOT spends over $3 million each year on litter,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “This is money that could be used upgrading the state’s infrastructure. We ask everyone to do their part to keep Mississippi beautiful. Let’s hold ourselves and each other accountable. Help save taxpayer dollars simply by disposing of trash properly.”

This April, MDOT shared litter prevention information by participating in Earth Day events at elementary schools, universities and communities around the state.

The schedule of Trash Bash events held in MDOT districts around the state is listed below:

District 1 – Lee County – April 27

District 2 – Panola County – April 27

District 3 – Yazoo County – April 27

District 5 – Newton County – May 4

District 6 – Forrest County -April 20

District 7 – Pike County – April 20

In addition to the events listed above, a Trash Bash event will be held in Jackson on May 25.

MDOT hosts litter prevention events for children and adults in communities year-round. To help reduce litter on Mississippi’s highways, set an example for others by using proper trash receptacles and securing your load before you travel.

To learn more litter prevention, visit litter.mdot.ms.gov , follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is responsible for providing a safe intermodal transportation network that is planned, designed, constructed and maintained in an effective, cost-efficient and environmentally sensitive manner. MDOT’s objective is to maximize taxpayer’s dollars by providing a safe, efficient multimodal network that enhances economic stability and growth. For more information, visit GoMDOT.com.