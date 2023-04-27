Morgan Wallen? Never heard of her Published 6:10 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy, friends!

I’ve been reading on social media about folks being fired up mad because Morgan Wallen canceled the concert Sunday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium due to laryngitis.

Email newsletter signup

It didn’t bother me because I didn’t go, and I’ve never heard of her anyway.

As a matter of fact, if it wasn’t for Jameson Rogers, I wouldn’t know who any top 40 Country Music singer is. I don’t listen to regular Country radio anymore and haven’t for quite a while.

I don’t listen to any radio, Country or Pop, because it all kind of sounds the same to me.

I lean more to the Outlaw Channel on Sirius Radio simply because they play a lot of the older artists mixed in with independent artists you would never hear on terrestrial radio.

But hey, I get it. I’m an older guy with different tastes than younger folks and maybe today’s audience requires more back roads, sweet tea and cold beer in their music.

That must be the winning formula because that’s all they’re singing about these days from what I’ve heard.

I’m just stuck in the old days I reckon. When Roy Nichols tore out in an opening lead, you knew good and well that Merle Haggard was fixing to sing you a story you could paint a picture in your mind.

Same way with Don Rich picking it out for Buck Owens. You knew that was Buck when he sang. There was no second guessing who he was.

Maybe it’s me. Maybe I don’t listen to enough new artists to distinguish their voices. I don’t think so though.

Our music back in the day was just better I believe. When Percy Sledge sang “Take Time To Know Her” you remembered things your own mother told you, and you were just like Percy.

Otis Redding was just a “Sittin’ On The Dock of The Bay” and he made you think you were sitting right there with him. That was music.

Maybe the music in our generation was just so good that it can’t be matched today. Just think about how many good songs 60 to 70 years old that are still being used today in commercials and movies. I don’t see that happening with today’s music in the future.

My grandmother used to say you are truly old when you forget how it feels to be young. I haven’t forgotten how to feel young, I just know our music was better. And it was and will always be.

Take care of yourself folks and play some good music every chance you get.

Write to Ricky Swindle at rickyswindle@bellsouth.net.