Oxford’s Carol Cleveland among instructors completing certification Published 11:57 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

SENATOBIA – Northwest Mississippi Community College recently honored faculty for completing their first full certification cohort of American College and University Educators (ACUE). The honorees included The Oxford Center’s Carol Cleveland, who teaches biology.

ACUE’s mission is student success through exceptional teaching. All 13 educators at Northwest who completed their full certification were honored April 26. Northwest is the first Mississippi Community College to offer ACUE Certifications to their faculty.

The 13 honorees at the afternoon event represented all three instructional divisions (Career-Technical Education, Health Sciences, and Academic) and campuses at Northwest in this cohort. This teaching method employs what is called the “Effective Practice Framework,” which is learn, refine, reflect, collaborate and implement. ACUE defines this as the “underpinning of our entire approach is a deep commitment to efficacy, pedagogical best practice, and a research-backed methodology.”

Email newsletter signup

Dr. Carolyn Wiley, associate vice president of Academic Instruction and Institutional Effectiveness, stated that the courses offered have spread to being completely full to wait-listed due to the word of mouth about the teaching

ACUE is funded by Northwest, but is a transferable certificate, so anywhere faculty may go after Northwest these methods and their certification will go with them. This is a great investment into Northwest faculty.