Sardis Youth Fishing Rodeo Saturday
Published 11:43 am Thursday, April 27, 2023
The annual Sardis Lake Youth Fishing Rodeo will be held April 29 at Cypress Point Recreation Area.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with the rodeo starting at 7:30 a.m.
A section of the Lower Lake at Cypress Point Recreation Area will be netted off and stocked with catfish.
Participants must be aged 1 to 15 years old and accompanied by an adult. All participants must register
prior to selecting a fishing site along the netted off area. Participants must bring their own fishing
equipment, bait and a cooler or stringer for their fish.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Sardis Lake partners with First Security Bank of Batesville, the
Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and Bass Pro Shops Memphis Pyramid to host
the annual event.
The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas,
and Louisiana, that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline
Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs
approximately 1,100 personnel.
For more information, contact Mac McKnight at 662-563-4531.