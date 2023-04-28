Double Decker in full swing

Published 10:30 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

By Staff Report

A crew works on the stage setup for the Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)

26th annual event started Friday, has full lineup today

The 26th annual Double Decker Festival was in full swing Friday, and what a perfect day it was. The sun was shining and visitors were busy checking out items for sale while anticipating the music that would have the evening thumping.

Originally inspired by the Double Decker bus that Oxford imported from England in 1994, the festival showcases Oxford as a town that supports the arts and has grown to be one of the champion events in the region, the event’s website eloquently describes.

“Double Decker started with the bed of an old pickup truck serving as the stage for music, and only
hosted a handful [of] art and food vendors. Today, the event is centered around the historic Courthouse Square, and boasts a crowd of more than 60,000 people.

Friday featured art demonstrations around the square. Friday evening was filled with music. Saturday’s all-day affair will feature more than 100 works of art and 20-plus local food vendors, all the while a generous mix of touring musicians take to the stage.

Yesterday’s schedule included the following:
● Art demos, Boles Wiley Alley – Oxford Artists’ Guild.
● Art demos, various locations around the square – Plein Air Painters.
● Merchandise tent opening
● Music, main stage on North Lamar – The Stews; Chapel Hart; Ashley McBryde

Saturday’s schedule includes the following:
● Double Decker Spring Run/Walk 5K start, Double Decker Spring Run/Walk 10K start – 7:30
a.m.
● Double Decker Spring Run Kids Fun Run Start – 9 a.m.
● Opening of festival, art vendors, food venders, shuttle services (until 10 p.m.), Graduate
Oxford Kid Zone in Chancery Building parking lot (rides, games) – 10 a.m.
● Music, Blue Delta Blues Alley, Mac and Lucy – 10 a.m.; Joe Austin & the Tallahatchies – 11 a.m.; Royal Horses – 1 p.m.; Luthi – 3 p.m.; John David Kent – 5 p.m.
● Music, main stage, Mississippian Jazz Ensemble – 11 a.m.; Vieux Farka Toure – 12:30 p.m.; Sensational Barnes Brothers – 2 p.m.; Southern Avenue – 3:30 p.m.; Lissie – 5 p.m.;
Blackberry Smoke – 6:30 p.m.; Marcus King – 8:30 p.m.
● Art vendors, food vendors close – 5:30 p.m.
● Festival closes – 10 p.m.

