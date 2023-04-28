Ivy-Dowling to exchange vows Published 5:51 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Randal Ray Ivy of Oxford announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Mary Randall Ivy, to Mr. Christopher David Dowling, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Harris Dowling of Springfield, IL. The couple will exchange vows May 6, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Oxford.

Miss Ivy is a 2014 graduate of Oxford High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity.

Miss Ivy received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. In 2021, she completed a Master of Science of Deaf Education from Washington University of St. Louis.

A 2009 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton, Illinois, Mr. Dowling received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from St. Louis University in 2013.

Miss Ivy is the granddaughter of Mrs. Donna Ivy and the late Mr. Quin Ivy of Oxford, and Mrs. Josephine Fratesi and the late Mr. Tony Fratesi of Leland.

Mr. Dowling is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Don Rogers and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Dowling.

The couple will reside in St. Louis where the bride is a Teacher of the Deaf at St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf and the groom is a civil engineer with Power Engineers.