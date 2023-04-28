Lady Landowners luncheon slated

Published 5:54 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

By Staff Report

Ladies are cordially invited to the Lady Landowners Seminar & Luncheon at noon on Thursday, May 18, at the Lafayette County Extension Office, 70 F. D. “Buddy” East South Parkway.

Following a delicious luncheon, Suzanne Laney will be discussing the importance of bees and basic beekeeping.

This event is free, but space is limited. Register by calling 662-234-4451 by May 12.

Sponsors are the MSU Extension Office, MS Forestry Commission, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Lafayette County Soil & Water Conservation District.

