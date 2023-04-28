Oxford man arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery

Published 9:04 am Friday, April 28, 2023

By Staff Report

On April 12, the Oxford Police Department responded to Courthouse Square for a report of a person needing assistance. The reporting person stated that a male had sexually assaulted the person.

A detective was notified and an investigation ensued.

On April 24, John Scott Michael, 52, of Oxford,  and charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery.

Michael was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

