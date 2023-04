Rape, drug charges filed Published 10:30 am Friday, April 28, 2023

On April 9, the Oxford Police Department took a sexual assault report.

After investigation, Joshua Wilkins, 25, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Rape and Possession of a Schedule 2 Narcotic with Intent to Distribute.

Wilkins was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.