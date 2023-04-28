US National Debt: ‘Validity’ doesn’t forbid default Published 11:00 am Friday, April 28, 2023

In a letter to the editor of the Washington Post (“The Constitution demands the debt be paid. Period.”),

one Maurice F. Baggiano claims: “As long as public debts are authorized by law, they may not be questioned and must be paid. That’s the import of Section 4 of the 14th Amendment.”

Mr. Baggiano seems to be deeply confused as to what the Constitution, and the law, require, and to

believe that they somehow magically compel Congress to raise the “debt ceiling” — that is, to borrow

MORE money — by away of paying off what they already owe.

They don’t. Congress could, with at least as much fidelity to the Constitution and the law, cut spending

and dedicate more of the revenues it raises from taxation to paying down its debt.

Email newsletter signup

And Congress could, with at least as much fidelity to the Constitution and the law, simply default on that

debt. An obligation to recognize the “validity” of a debt is not the same thing as an obligation to pay that

debt.

If you don’t believe me, ask any of the tens of thousands of Americans who default on their mortgages,

and have their homes foreclosed on and sold at auction, every year. Few if any of those borrowers

contest the “validity” of their debts. They just can’t, or won’t, pay up.

Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution ascribes to Congress the power to “borrow Money on the credit of

the United States.”

The 14th Amendment says that “[t]he validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law,

including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or

rebellion, shall not be questioned.”

Neither section, nor any other, requires Congress to pay its bills.

The United States, as Alex J. Pollock notes at The Hill, has previously defaulted on its debts no fewer

than four times, three of them since the ratification of the 14th Amendment. While doing so certainly

entails consequences, it’s obviously not fatal, else modern world maps would no longer advertise

something called “Argentina.”

And notice the bait-and-switch pulled between the two constitutional sections. One minute we’re talking

about congressionally incurred debt of the United States (aka the federal government). Then it suddenly

becomes “public” debt (i.e. we, rather than the borrowers, get put on the hook).

Far be it from me to “question” the “validity” of whatever debts 535 politicians in Washington may have

entered into. That’s between them and their creditors. But I certainly question the “validity” of the notion

that anyone other than those politicians could be rightly held responsible for paying those debts. I didn’t

co-sign the loans. Nor was I ever asked to do so. How about you?

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian

Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org).