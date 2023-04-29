Casa Mexicana moving to Hwy. 6 Published 4:25 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

Casa Mexicana, currently located on Jackson Avenue, will be moving to a new home, the owners have announced.

After 28 years of being located down the hill, Casa Mexicana, will be gaining a bit of a flare, and customers can expect a dining experience unlike any other in Oxford.

It will be moving to Highway 6W, near Krystal’s location.

The new restaurant will be two stories, with the top floor having room for private events and a bar area. The menu will have traditional dishes and an expanded menu introducing Oxford to authentic Mexican cuisine found at the finest restaurants.

The existing restaurant will be open until shortly before the new restaurant opens in late 2024.