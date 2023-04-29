Cofield’s Corner: The Stick Fence House Published 8:55 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

By John Cofield

Mrs. Rogers, “Miss Collie,” took sticks from the area behind her house, broke off the limbs, whitewashed them, and worked them into the fence. It was a constant work in progress. All along the base of the fence, Miss Collie planted purple thrift and each spring it bloomed brightly.

It was an Oxford original.

I took these pictures of Mrs. Collie Rogers, I’m guessing, in the late 1990s. I had an apartment at Hathorn Ridge – the “Round Houses” – and often saw her in her yard.

One day I had my not-great camera with me and had the nerve to bother her for a minute. She was gracious and friendly. — Jim Dees