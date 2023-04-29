Punk flea market held at Powerhouse

Published 8:36 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

By Staff Report

By Susan Mah

Punk is not a fashion statement; it’s a philosophy. 

Joey Ramone once said that “Punk is about being an individual and going against the grain and standing up and saying ‘This is who I am.’” 

Email newsletter signup

And so it was this past Sunday at Punker Decker: Punk Flea Market, held at the Powerhouse and sponsored by the Southern Punk Archive, the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, and the Sarah Isom Center for Women & Gender Studies. 

Thirty vendors from Mississippi and Tennessee set up tables to sell their wares, including punk band merch, non-traditional jewelry, and other eclectic accessories, housewares, and art. 

There were about 100 attendees, and three bands performed throughout the evening: Little Baby Tendencies (Memphis), Seize and Desist (Memphis), and Bangzz (North Carolina). 

According to John Rash, who is the coordinator of the event as well as a professor at Ole Miss, the overarching goal of the flea market is “To create a space for alternative and creative culture in Oxford that seems to not have an outlet otherwise. Each time this occurs, several people tell me it’s their favorite event that happens here.” 

The Punk Flea Market takes place three times a year; the next one is scheduled for August.

More Lifestyle

Cofield’s Corner: The Stick Fence House

Casa Mexicana moving to Hwy. 6

Double Decker in full swing

Lady Landowners luncheon slated

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...