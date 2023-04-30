Advance planning event slated for May 20

Published 7:45 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Staff Report

North Mississippi Rural Legal Services will host a game called “Hello” at Oxford University United
Methodist Church on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The game is designed to encourage fun and meaningful discussions among players about what matters
most if a serious or critical health problem occurs due to accident or illness.

The first 50 registered participants will receive a $25 gift certificate. Every player can receive up to $90
in gift cards for participating in research, and complimentary refreshments will be provided to all players.
Anyone can play.

Email newsletter signup

To register, call or text Al Cutturini at 662-260-6571 or email hello.nmrls@gmail.com to reserve a seat.

More News

Can’t keep delaying Supreme Court ethics

Watch for the giants among us

Magnolia Grove planning open house

Fathers and sons, and the art of unadorned fishing

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...