Jessie Gwendolyn Denton “Gwen” James Published 9:03 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Jessie Gwendolyn Denton “Gwen” James passed away Sunday morning, April 30, 2023, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville. Funeral services are 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Phillips officiating. Interment will be 3 P.M. at Delay Baptist Church Cemetery near Oxford.

Gwen was a longtime resident of Greenwood where she taught kindergarten for 32 years. She had taught at Teach and Care, Wonderland, St. John’s United methodist church preschool and Gwen’s daycare. After her retirement she enjoyed reading to the children at Gwen’s Daycare and His Kids at North Greenwood Baptist Church. She was an active member of North Greenwood Baptist Church, LLL, the Lydia Sunday School Class, WMU, taught Vacation Bible School, was the nursery coordinator and served on various committees.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Knox James, parents, Toy and May Denton, her brother, Darrell Denton and her sisters, Juanita Crowson, Mary Johnson, and Betty Jean Johnson. Survivors include a daughter, Kim Bennett of Greenwood; a son, Kerry James (Mary Lynn) of Teoc; three grandchildren, Craig Lawrence James (Kate) of Grenada, Ally Elizabeth Long of Flowood, James Harris Long of Greenwood; 3 great grandchildren, Easton Knox James of Indianola, Gracen James of Grenada, and Cayde Scott James of Grenada; a brother, Bill Denton (Dot) of Oxford, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be, Clint Walker, Jerry Johnson, Butch Crowson, Harris Long, Craig James and Jimbo Griffin. Members of the Lydia Sunday school class are honorary pallbearers.

Memorial may be made to Bethany Christian Services, 2624 Southerland St., Jackson, MS 39216

Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.